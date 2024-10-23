"Anyone who continues to go along with this program is either duped, willfully ignorant, following orders, or a criminal"— Sandra Martinez Blasts the San Diego County Board of Supervisors
Transcript of a shadow-banned video of 2022
Sandra Martinez Blasts the San Diego County Board of Supervisors
"Anyone who continues to go along with this program is either duped, willfully ignorant, following orders, or a criminal."
Read more
Source video:
"8-16-2022 San Diego County Board of Supervisors Meeting PM Session"
(ITEM 21: UPDATE ON THE COVID-19 RESPONSE)
countysandiego, streamed August 16, 2022
[1:20:45 - 1:22:46]
> List of Transcriptions by Transcriber B
> What’s This All About? (includes contact information)
> 1-Experts Speak Out
> 2-Injured and Bereaved Speak Out
> 3-Do Not Comply
Subscribe for free