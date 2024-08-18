"How can it be worse than this?"—Renée Talks to Café Locked Out About the Insanity and Her Heart Injury from Pfizer
Transcript of a censored and shadow-banned video of 2022
Vaxx Injury: Pericarditis— Renee's Story
"I said, how can it be worse than this?"
Read more
Source video:
https://rumble.com/v122k1a-my-unfortunate-reaction.html
Interview with Renee in Australia, April 23, 2022
Cafe Locked Out https://cafelockedout.com/
UPDATE: Another link posted April 7, 2024 includes the video (scroll down to the second video)
> List of Transcriptions by Transcriber B
> What’s This All About? (includes contact information)
> 1-Experts Speak Out
> 2-Injured and Bereaved Speak Out
> 3-Do Not Comply
Subscribe for fre