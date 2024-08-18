Vaxx Injury: Pericarditis— Renee's Story

"I said, how can it be worse than this?"

Source video:

https://rumble.com/v122k1a-my-unfortunate-reaction.html

Interview with Renee in Australia, April 23, 2022

Cafe Locked Out https://cafelockedout.com/

UPDATE: Another link posted April 7, 2024 includes the video (scroll down to the second video)

