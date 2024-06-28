Australian Man Sitting in a Kitchen Explains the Nature of Rights

"Ever since this whole covid thing began there's been a lot of talk from the pro-vaccine pro-lockdown set about their right to feel safe. They claim that they're correct to demand that the unvaccinated stay at home or be excluded from society because they have a right to feel safe, or to be safe without the unvaccinated imposing themselves upon them. That's not how rights work and that's not what rights are. By definition rights do not infringe on the rights held by another."

Wolfgang Amadeus Keen

( at) Wolfgang_Keen, January 7, 2022

https://twitter.com/Wolfgang_Keen/status/1479364059715698688

Same video is also posted at

A Note on Rights

Wolfang Amadeus Keen, Jan 7, 2022 [1]

