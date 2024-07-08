Laura Hofmann, NYC Housing Counselor

"I was tossed aside like human garbage"

Read more

Source video:

New York City Committees on Oversight and Investigations & Civil Service and Labor

Gale A. Brewer, Chair, September 9, 2022

https://councilnyc.viebit.com/player.php?hash=U2mDNKAEkDJA

[4:40:04 - 4:42:57]

> List of Transcriptions by Transcriber B

> What’s This All About? (includes contact information)

> 1-Experts Speak Out

> 2-Injured and Bereaved Speak Out

> 3-Do Not Comply