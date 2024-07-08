"I was tossed aside like human garbage" Who Did Not Comply? Laura Hofmann, NYC Housing Counselor
Transcript of a censored video of 2022
Laura Hofmann, NYC Housing Counselor
"I was tossed aside like human garbage"
Read more
Source video:
New York City Committees on Oversight and Investigations & Civil Service and Labor
Gale A. Brewer, Chair, September 9, 2022
https://councilnyc.viebit.com/player.php?hash=U2mDNKAEkDJA
[4:40:04 - 4:42:57]
> List of Transcriptions by Transcriber B
> What’s This All About? (includes contact information)
> 1-Experts Speak Out
> 2-Injured and Bereaved Speak Out
> 3-Do Not Comply
Subscribe for free