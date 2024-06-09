Who Was Speaking Out in '22? Gavin and Jeff Test the N95 Mask with Bear Spray: "This sucks, ha ha ha ha ha ha"
Transcript of a shadow-banned video of 2022
Gavin and Jeff Test the N95 Mask with Bear Spray
"This sucks, ha ha ha ha ha ha"
Read more
Source video:
Snoqualmie Valley Marines Testing Masks with Bear Spray
February 7, 2022
> List of Transcriptions by Transcriber B
> What’s This All About? (includes contact information)
> 1-Experts Speak Out
> 2-Injured and Bereaved Speak Out
> 3-Do Not Comply
Subscribe for free