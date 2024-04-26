Embalmer Nicky Rupright King Talks to Jason Liosatos About the Fibrinoid Clots (excerpts)

"I had never seen anything like that ever in my career and many bodies of embalming. That particular one, I actually tore my respirator off and slid down the side of the counter and just started crying. It's very scary to see that. I, myself, I am vaccinated as well. And so are my parents."

Source video: [CAVEAT: Video and pictures not for the squeamish.]

EMBALMER NICKY RUPRIGHT KING EXPOSES STRANGE BLOOD CLOTS IN VEINS OF VACCINATED DEATHS

Jason Liosatos, November 29, 2022

Project Humanity with Jason Liosatos

https://www.bitchute.com/video/3Ev4bzcLuj4e/

https://jasonliosatos.com/embalmer-nicky-rupright-king-exposes-strange-blood-clots-in-veins-of-vaccinated-deaths/

