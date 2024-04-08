Who Was Speaking Out in '22? Dr. Ryan Cole "Early treatment saves lives"
Transcript of a censored and shadow-banned video of 2022
Dr. Ryan Cole: "I am my brother's keeper... Early treatment saves lives"
"in medicine, for eons we have known how to treat inflammation and clotting. So the simple construct or the simple concept that there's nothing we can do, go home, let your lips turn blue, is a false construct"
Read more
Source video:
COVID-19: A Second Opinion
Senator Ron Johnson
Streamed on January 24, 2022
"COVID-19: A Second Opinion" Roundtable
https://rumble.com/vt62y6-covid-19-a-second-opinion.html
[56:58 - 1:00:42]
> List of Transcriptions by Transcriber B
> What’s This All About? (includes contact information)
> 1-Experts Speak Out
> 2-Injured and Bereaved Speak Out
> 3-Do Not Comply
Subscribe for free