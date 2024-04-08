Dr. Ryan Cole: "I am my brother's keeper... Early treatment saves lives"

"in medicine, for eons we have known how to treat inflammation and clotting. So the simple construct or the simple concept that there's nothing we can do, go home, let your lips turn blue, is a false construct"

Source video:

COVID-19: A Second Opinion

Senator Ron Johnson

Streamed on January 24, 2022

"COVID-19: A Second Opinion" Roundtable

https://rumble.com/vt62y6-covid-19-a-second-opinion.html

[56:58 - 1:00:42]

