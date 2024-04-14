Who Was Speaking Out in '22? Dr. Paul Marik Calls Out US Government Covid Protocol Fraud and Malfeasance
Transcript of a censored and shadow-banned video of 2022
Dr. Paul Marik Calls Out US Government Covid Protocol Fraud and Malfeasance
"Remdesivir increases the risk of death. Let me say that again. Remdesivir increases the risk of death by 3%. It increases your chances of renal failure by 20%. This is a toxic drug."
Source video:
COVID-19: A Second Opinion
Senator Ron Johnson, Streamed on January 24, 2022
"COVID-19: A Second Opinion" Roundtable
https://rumble.com/vt62y6-covid-19-a-second-opinion.html
[1:41:09 - 1:50:10]
