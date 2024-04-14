Dr. Paul Marik Calls Out US Government Covid Protocol Fraud and Malfeasance

"Remdesivir increases the risk of death. Let me say that again. Remdesivir increases the risk of death by 3%. It increases your chances of renal failure by 20%. This is a toxic drug."

Source video:

COVID-19: A Second Opinion

Senator Ron Johnson, Streamed on January 24, 2022

"COVID-19: A Second Opinion" Roundtable

https://rumble.com/vt62y6-covid-19-a-second-opinion.html

[1:41:09 - 1:50:10]

