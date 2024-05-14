Who Was Speaking Out in '22? Dr. Michelle Perro Talks to Dr. Peter McCullough About Shedding (excerpt)
Transcript of a censored podcast of 2022
Dr. Michelle Perro on Shedding (excerpt)
"I live in an area that's highly vaccinated. So there have been a lot of people around shedding. And I myself experienced it... And so I used the various of techniques to help clear that spike protein, including things to dissolve spike, things to bind spike, things to clear spike."
Read more
Source audio:
"Maternal Instincts and the Health of Children"
The McCullough Report Podcast on America Outloud
by Dr. Peter McCullough, April 18, 2022
https://www.americaoutloud.com/maternal-instincts-and-the-health-of-children/
> List of Transcriptions by Transcriber B
> What’s This All About? (includes contact information)
> 1-Experts Speak Out
> 2-Injured and Bereaved Speak Out
> 3-Do Not Comply
Subscribe for free