Dr. Michelle Perro on Shedding (excerpt)

"I live in an area that's highly vaccinated. So there have been a lot of people around shedding. And I myself experienced it... And so I used the various of techniques to help clear that spike protein, including things to dissolve spike, things to bind spike, things to clear spike."

Read more

Source audio:

"Maternal Instincts and the Health of Children"

The McCullough Report Podcast on America Outloud

by Dr. Peter McCullough, April 18, 2022

https://www.americaoutloud.com/maternal-instincts-and-the-health-of-children/

