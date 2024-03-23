Note: Big news about Ivermectin in recent days (March 2024). Be sure to have a look at this from the FLCC about Apter et al. v. Department of Health and Human Services et al. As part of the settlement, “the FDA agreed to remove website and social media posts that make statements about using ivermectin for COVID-19.” Dr. Bowden was one of the plaintiffs.

Dr. Mary Bowden (screenshot from US Senator Ron Johnson’s Roundtable “A Second Opinion,” Washington DC, January 2022)

Dr. Mary Bowden, MD, on Keeping Patients Out of the Hospital with Early Treatment

"I'm angry and I'm exhausted. I mean, I have one hospital I can send patients to that I feel safe to."

Source video:

COVID-19: A Second Opinion

Senator Ron Johnson, January 24, 2022

https://rumble.com/vt62y6-covid-19-a-second-opinion.html

