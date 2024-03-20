Who Was Speaking Out in '22? Dr. Harvey Risch, Yale University Epidemiologist, Calls Out the FDA's HCQ Fraud- "The biggest fraud of all times"
Transcript of a censored video of 2022
Dr. Harvey Risch, Yale University Epidemiologist, Calls Out the FDA's HCQ Fraud
"The biggest fraud of all times...the FDA has to be held accountable"
Read more
Source video:
Senator Ron Johnson's Roundtable, COVID-19: A Second Opinion
Streamed on January 24, 2022
https://rumble.com/vt62y6-covid-19-a-second-opinion.html
[1:00:44 - 1:07:23]
> List of Transcriptions by Transcriber B
> What’s This All About? (includes contact information)
> 1-Experts Speak Out
> 2-Injured and Bereaved Speak Out
> 3-Do Not Comply
Subscribe for free