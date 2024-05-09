Dare County NC Dad Rips the School Board for Mask Mandates

"The Super Bowl's on Sunday in Los Angeles. I don't know how many people the stadium holds but it's close to 100,000 I think. It doesn't matter whether it's a hundred or eighty or whatever it is but they're going to be side by side by side by side. The majority of them are going to be adults. There's going to be kids there. But nobody's going to have to wear masks. Meanwhile, for the last 2 years you've made our kids wear masks. This should have never happened. Children should always be the number one priority over everything. You guys have taken 2 years of our kids' lives."

Source video:

Superbowl: 100,000 Unmasked People. Our Schools: Masked Kids

Dare to Share OBX, February 9, 2022

https://www.bitchute.com/video/beriWFJitrxk/

