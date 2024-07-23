Gaslit by multiple doctors— Christina Rice and Her Daughter Lily, Both Injured by Moderna (Faces of Vaccine Injury MA)
Transcript of a censored video of 2023
Christina Rice and Her Daughter Lily, Both Injured by Moderna (Faces of Vaccine Injury MA)
"We have spent the last 2 years fighting for her health, where I'm gaslit by multiple doctors... My only regret is taking a fast-tracked vaccine that they should have had many years of clinical studies. But I was told it was safe and effective"
Source video:
Christina & Lily Rice, Dedham, The Faces of Vaccine Injury MA
The Faces Of Vaccine Injury Massachusetts, posted June 7, 2023
https://rumble.com/v2ssstm-christina-and-lily-rice-dedham-the-faces-of-vaccine-injury-ma.html?e9s=rel_v1_b
