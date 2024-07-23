Christina Rice and Her Daughter Lily, Both Injured by Moderna (Faces of Vaccine Injury MA)

"We have spent the last 2 years fighting for her health, where I'm gaslit by multiple doctors... My only regret is taking a fast-tracked vaccine that they should have had many years of clinical studies. But I was told it was safe and effective"

Read more

Source video:

Christina & Lily Rice, Dedham, The Faces of Vaccine Injury MA

The Faces Of Vaccine Injury Massachusetts, posted June 7, 2023

https://rumble.com/v2ssstm-christina-and-lily-rice-dedham-the-faces-of-vaccine-injury-ma.html?e9s=rel_v1_b

> List of Transcriptions by Transcriber B

> What’s This All About? (includes contact information)

> 1-Experts Speak Out

> 2-Injured and Bereaved Speak Out

> 3-Do Not Comply

Share