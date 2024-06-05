Canadian Constable Erin Howard and Police on Guard for the Truckers’ Convoy to Ottawa

"You're fighting for our rights and freedoms... you guys are honestly true heroes, what you're doing is just incredible."

Source video:

Police on Guard stand with our Truckers!!

Police On Guard for Thee https://policeonguard.ca/

January 27, 2022

