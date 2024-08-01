"My brain feels like there's a waterfall"— Melanie On Rashes, Uticaria, Pain, Bleeding and Other Problems After 2nd Pfizer
Transcript of a censored video circa 2021-2022
Melanie on Her Pfizer Jab Injuries: "my brain feels like there's a waterfall"
"And then I went to a rheumatologist, a local rheumatologist. She stated that the Pfizer vaccine had turned on an autoimmune disease."
Read more
Source video:
Auto-immune disease, nerve pain, tremors, spasms, blood clots in menstruation caused by Pfizer vax
frankploegman, January 1, 2022
https://rumble.com/vrro55-auto-immune-disease-nerve-pain-tremors-spasms-blood-clots-in-menstruation-c.html
> List of Transcriptions by Transcriber B
> What’s This All About? (includes contact information)
> 1-Experts Speak Out
> 2-Injured and Bereaved Speak Out
> 3-Do Not Comply
Subscribe for free