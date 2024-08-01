Melanie on Her Pfizer Jab Injuries: "my brain feels like there's a waterfall"

"And then I went to a rheumatologist, a local rheumatologist. She stated that the Pfizer vaccine had turned on an autoimmune disease."

Read more

Source video:

Auto-immune disease, nerve pain, tremors, spasms, blood clots in menstruation caused by Pfizer vax

frankploegman, January 1, 2022

https://rumble.com/vrro55-auto-immune-disease-nerve-pain-tremors-spasms-blood-clots-in-menstruation-c.html

> List of Transcriptions by Transcriber B

> What’s This All About? (includes contact information)

> 1-Experts Speak Out

> 2-Injured and Bereaved Speak Out

> 3-Do Not Comply

Share