Stephanie de Garay, Maddie's Mom, Testifies Again: Coverup in Pfizer Clinical Trial

"I went in trusting the drug companies, the FDA, CDC, the hospital where the trial was held, Cincinnati Children's, a very reputable hospital... In the EUA [Emergency Use Authorization] amendment Maddie's adverse reaction was reduced to 5 lines that they claimed was eventually diagnosed as functional abdominal pain. It's a stomach ache... Does your child, when they have a stomach ache, does that put your child in a wheelchair? Does your child's stomachache require a feeding tube? Does your child spend 64 days in the hospital for the stomach ache? If they did a urine test when they have a stomach ache, would there be blood in their urine? I don't think so. I thought that Maddie would be in the best hands possible in the rare chance she had a severe reaction. That was not the case. They did everything in their power to hide everything that happened to her. And that is why this happening to all these other people and kids." Read more

Screenshot of slide shown as part of Stephanie de Garay’s testimony:

Source video:

US Senator Ron Johnson Holds Expert Panel On Federal Vaccine Mandates - Nov 2 2021

Posted February 6, 2022

https://rumble.com/vu8wa4-us-senator-ron-johnson-holds-expert-panel-on-federal-vaccine-mandates.html

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