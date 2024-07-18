Sally Schneider

Moms Sally Schneider and Rebecca Watson Lambaste the Vancouver WA Public Schools Board

"These are our children, not yours."— Sally Schneider

"The vaccine is not FDA approved, it is experimental. Children are dying and suffering life-altering health consequences due to this vaccine. How is it that segregation and forced medical tests are acceptable if they do not receive a experimental vaccine?"— Rebecca Watson



Source video:

VPS School Board Public Comments 13July21

Vancouver WA Public School Board Meeting Public Comment

July 13, 2021

Vancouver Public Schools Board, Vancouver, Washington (USA)

https://rumble.com/vkcfo9-vps-school-board-public-comments-13july21.html

