"These are our children, not yours"—Sally Schneider and Rebecca Watson Lambaste the Vancouver WA Public Schools Board
Transcript of a shadow-banned video of 2021
Moms Sally Schneider and Rebecca Watson Lambaste the Vancouver WA Public Schools Board
"These are our children, not yours."— Sally Schneider
"The vaccine is not FDA approved, it is experimental. Children are dying and suffering life-altering health consequences due to this vaccine. How is it that segregation and forced medical tests are acceptable if they do not receive a experimental vaccine?"— Rebecca Watson
Source video:
VPS School Board Public Comments 13July21
Vancouver WA Public School Board Meeting Public Comment
July 13, 2021
Vancouver Public Schools Board, Vancouver, Washington (USA)
https://rumble.com/vkcfo9-vps-school-board-public-comments-13july21.html
