My transcript, made for those who don’t do video and for the historical record, is as a husk to the corn. I would recommend watching this brief music video if you can; it’s well done for its genre and it precisely expresses and captures a cultural moment.

Rapper RC and Freedom Fighter Chris Sky Say, "Just Say No"

"Just say no. Just say no. Just say no. Just say no."

Read more

Transcriber's Notes:

For the lyrics as arranged by the artist, see https://www.rctherapper.com/just-say-no-lyrics.

The video shows the Canadian artist RC and Canadian medical freedom activist Chris Sky in various scenes, including an urban protest march, and others in the town of Unity, Saskatchewan, Canada. Most prominent are scenes of RC singing and dancing as a freight train rolls by.

Source video:

RC- Just Say No (Official Video)

May 26, 2021

> List of Transcriptions by Transcriber B

> What’s This All About? (includes contact information)

> 1-Experts Speak Out

> 2-Injured and Bereaved Speak Out

> 3-Do Not Comply