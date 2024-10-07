Pilot Graham Hood: "Australia, you must listen!"

"I'm putting my career, my 53-year career towards an ignominious end by making this video. I don't care. I don't care what you think of me. What you think of me is none of my business. But I would rather stand on your toes today than stand by your grave in the future. I'll run that risk... On this rock I stand. Vaccine mandates and vaccine passports are immoral, they're unpatriotic, and they're not on."

Source video:

"Qantas Pilot Speaks Out About Vaccine Mandate"

Royal Australian, September 7, 2021

https://rumble.com/vm6tgd-qantas-pilot-speaks-out-about-vaccine-mandate.html

