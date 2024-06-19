Who Was Speaking Out in '21? "I do not veil my face"— Peggy Hall Educates the Orange County CA Board of Supervisors
Transcript of a shadow-banned video of 2021
Peggy Hall Educates the Orange County California Board of Supervisors
"You started this meeting with a prayer, are those just empty words? I was made in the image of God, I am an image-bearer of God, and I do not veil my face, that is a Muslim practice. Let me tell you the law in California is California Government Code 129262. Please write this down and please research it. 129262. It's a definition of my religious liberty as protected that you have taken an oath to uphold."
Source video:
"EXCUSE ME, SUPERVISORS!" Peggy Hall
The Healthy American Peggy Hall, March 13, 2021
