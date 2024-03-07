Pediatrician Dr. Chaminie Wheeler: "I am willing to die on the hill of liberty"

"We have to fight that our employers do not have access to our body. It is absolutely crazy that we are here. But the good news is, this is not where we're going to stay. We are going to establish and promote medical freedom and that ripple will have a lasting impact. And we will have medical freedom in the commonwealth and in our nation."

Source video:

Medical Freedom Rally in support of SB 471 (Prohibiting COVID-19 Vaccine Mandates) and SB 885 (Ensuring Unemployment Compensation for Unvaccinated Workers), Front Capitol Steps, Harrisburg, Pennsylvania

Posted November 8, 2021

https://senatormastriano.com/2021/11/08/110921/

[26:54-36:32]

