PA State Senator Doug Mastriano and Representative Dawn W. Keefer at the Medical Freedom Rally

"This is going to take personal agency. This is going to be you fighting. There are risks, we don't know what all of those are, but you have to stand up and fight."— Dawn Keefer

Medical Freedom Rally in support of SB 471 (Prohibiting COVID-19 Vaccine Mandates) and SB 885 (Ensuring Unemployment Compensation for Unvaccinated Workers), Front Capitol Steps, Harrisburg, Pennsylvania

Posted November 8, 2021

https://senatormastriano.com/2021/11/08/110921/

