James, Certified Nursing Assistant in a Nursing Home: "Listen to what I'm trying to tell you”

"when they take this vaccine, what I am seeing with my eyes is that they are dying right in front of us.... Hundred more CNAs, hundred more nurses, who are exactly thinking what I'm talking to you about right now. They know it. They just don't want to speak. They are afraid. They're confused. They just don't know how to confront this issue. I don't either. One thing I do know, we must say something."

CNA Nursing Home Worker Says Seniors Dying "Like Flies" After COVID Injections

Publius, January 29, 2021

https://coronanews123.wordpress.com/2021/01/29/2212/

https://healthimpactnews.com/2021/cna-nursing-home-whistleblower-seniors-are-dying-like-flies-after-covid-injections-speak-out/

https://rumble.com/vdaicp-cna-nursing-home-whistleblower-seniors-are-dying-like-flies-after-covid-inj.html

https://www.bitchute.com/video/cpQ7dnqu0Sos/

