Professor Dr. Aditi Bhargava, Molecular Biologist at UCSF, Explains Why Mandates Make No Sense

"Covid 19 vaccines are often compared to polio vaccines. This is apples to orange comparison because RNA and DNA viruses are fundamentally different. DNA viruses mutate at a very slow rate. DNA viruses induce lifelong immunity. After a natural infection with DNA viruses such as the polio or chickenpox, no one needs to be vaccinated or develops the disease in their lifetime. In contrast, RNA viruses mutate frequently and do not induce lifelong immunity, as we have seen with SARS-CoV-2 or flu viruses. One can have influenza multiple times in their lives, vaccines or no vaccines. Flu has not been eradicated, nor is there any talk to eradicate it. There is no herd immunity for flu. It is simply not an achievable goal."

Source video:

"US Senator Ron Johnson Holds Expert Panel On Federal Vaccine Mandates - Nov 2 2021"

roberts1008, posted February 6, 2022

https://rumble.com/vu8wa4-us-senator-ron-johnson-holds-expert-panel-on-federal-vaccine-mandates.html

