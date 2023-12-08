Michael Stires on His Jab Injuries: "we are real, we are sick, and we need help"

“Silencing this is not going to fix the problem, if anything it's just going to make it worse and if we get to this precipice where we can't stop this, I'm not sure what kind of calamity we're going to be looking at here.”

Source video:

Symposium: Rational Responses to Pandemic Challenges.

Health RightsMA, October 21, 2021

https://rumble.com/vo22kz-5-victims-of-current-c19-policies.html

[19:12 - 20:17]

