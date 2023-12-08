"We are real, we are sick, and we need help"—Michael Stires on His Jab Injuries
Transcript of an excerpt from a censored and shadow.banned video of 2021
Michael Stires on His Jab Injuries: "we are real, we are sick, and we need help"
“Silencing this is not going to fix the problem, if anything it's just going to make it worse and if we get to this precipice where we can't stop this, I'm not sure what kind of calamity we're going to be looking at here.”
Source video:
Symposium: Rational Responses to Pandemic Challenges.
Health RightsMA, October 21, 2021
https://rumble.com/vo22kz-5-victims-of-current-c19-policies.html
[19:12 - 20:17]
