Marva Peschier: "People, people, take heed!"

"And I'm asking you all to share this live. Ya ya ya ya ya ya ya. Share this live! And let them know! And I'm telling people not to take this vaccine I don't care, I am telling all don't take the vaccine, it killing people!" Read more

Source video:

According to Jeremy Porter in his article "Trinidad Pastor Mourns Death of Son," RedVoicemedia.com October 5, 2021, this was a FaceBook Live video recorded September 18, 2021.

https://www.redvoicemedia.com/2021/10/trinidad-pastor-mourns-death-of-son-my-son-is-dead-he-took-the-vaccine/.

FaceBook removed it.



FIRST CLIP from original video

https://tv.gab.com/channel/redvoicemedia/embed/trinidad-pastor-mourns-death-of-son-615caa89c83c36b06c365293

SECOND CLIP from original video

https://rumble.com/v2503sy-emotional-trinidad-pastors-son-dies-from-covid-vax-poison-injection.html



