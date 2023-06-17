"People, people, take heed!"—Marva Peschier, Bereaved Mother
Transcript of a censored and shadow-banned video of 2021
Marva Peschier: "People, people, take heed!"
"And I'm asking you all to share this live. Ya ya ya ya ya ya ya. Share this live! And let them know! And I'm telling people not to take this vaccine I don't care, I am telling all don't take the vaccine, it killing people!" Read more
Source video:
According to Jeremy Porter in his article "Trinidad Pastor Mourns Death of Son," RedVoicemedia.com October 5, 2021, this was a FaceBook Live video recorded September 18, 2021.
https://www.redvoicemedia.com/2021/10/trinidad-pastor-mourns-death-of-son-my-son-is-dead-he-took-the-vaccine/.
FaceBook removed it.
FIRST CLIP from original video
https://tv.gab.com/channel/redvoicemedia/embed/trinidad-pastor-mourns-death-of-son-615caa89c83c36b06c365293
SECOND CLIP from original video
https://rumble.com/v2503sy-emotional-trinidad-pastors-son-dies-from-covid-vax-poison-injection.html
> List of Transcriptions by Transcriber B
> 1-Experts Speak Out
> 2-Injured and Bereaved Speak Out
> 3-Do Not Comply
Subscribe for free