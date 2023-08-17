Kiwi RN the "7th Patient with Pericarditis or Myocarditis" Post-Covid "Vaccine”

"They say it's rare, that it's not really common that people get pericarditis or myocarditis. It's actually really common. I was the seventh person yesterday, and so that sort of freaked me out."

Read more

Source video:

https://rumble.com/vqilc1-kiwi-rn-the-7th-patient-with-pericarditis-or-myocarditis.post-covid-vaccine.html

December 10, 2021

(hat tip https://t.me/covidvaccineinjuries)

> List of Transcriptions by Transcriber B

> 1-Experts Speak Out

> 2-Injured and Bereaved Speak Out

> 3-Do Not Comply

Please note: Until further notice, posts of new and of spotlighted transcripts will go out Monday-Friday.