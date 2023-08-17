"I was actually the seventh patient that they had seen yesterday"— Kiwi Nurse with Pericarditis After Covid Jab
Transcript of a censored and shadow-banned video of 2021
Kiwi RN the "7th Patient with Pericarditis or Myocarditis" Post-Covid "Vaccine”
"They say it's rare, that it's not really common that people get pericarditis or myocarditis. It's actually really common. I was the seventh person yesterday, and so that sort of freaked me out."
Source video:
https://rumble.com/vqilc1-kiwi-rn-the-7th-patient-with-pericarditis-or-myocarditis.post-covid-vaccine.html
December 10, 2021
(hat tip https://t.me/covidvaccineinjuries)
