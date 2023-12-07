"This is murder and people need to wake up and speak out"— Pamela Goodman and Jeff Goodman Speak Out About the Death of Their Son Immediately Following Mandated J & J Jab
Transcript of a censored and shadow-banned video of 2021
Jeff and Pamela Goodman Speak Out About Their 32 Year Son’s Death Following J & J Injection
"This is horrific, this is criminal, this is murder. And people need to wake up and speak out."— Pamela Goodman, Stepmother
Source video:
BENJAMIN GOODMAN'S DEATH
[died after] Johnson & Johnson Age 32
https://www.covidvaccinevictims.com/?pgid=ipqz6c8u-bf784c9c-cfd6-4444-a835-1f57970c03cd
