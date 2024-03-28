James Roguski: "Stop the Shots!"

"I have absolutely had enough. This is the line in the sand that I'm drawing and I feel that everyone else in America needs to wake up and draw the same line."

Source video:

James Roguski: Stop the Shots!

March 6, 2024 (video in post originally posted June 23, 2021)

NOTE: scroll down to the video of James Roguski, which appears below the text

"I originally published the video below on June 23, 2021"

