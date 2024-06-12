Health Care Worker Erin Rhodes Talks About Her Jab Injuries and the Heartbreaking Gaslighting

"a lot of us who were really, really committed to doing the right thing have been abandoned... and this is happening to many, many, many people, and it's just not fair. It's not fair to have people not care... Why is this happening to us? Why is no one listening?"

Erin Rhodes talks about her Covid19-Vaccine-Injury

posted April 10, 2023 -- but the interview was posted originally in 2021.

[See clip on rumble, posted Sept 2, 2021: https://rumble.com/vlzwuq-erin-rhodes-moderna-adverse-reaction.html]

https://rumble.com/v2hf7uu-erin-rhodes-talks-about-her-covid19-vaccine-injury.html

