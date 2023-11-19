Funeral Director John O'Looney Speaks Out (Excerpt)

"All I can tell you is, my experience as a funeral director, and I have washed and dressed well over 100 covid cases now, many of them still warm, you're being lied to. You're being lied to."

Read more

Source video:

"Funeral Director John O'Looney Blows the Whistle on Covid"

John O'Looney interviewed by Max Igan, September 16, 2021

https://www.bitchute.com/video/gigUyK3yLtMU/

