"You're being lied to"—Funeral Director John O'Looney
Transcript of an excerpt from a censored and shadow-banned video of 2021
Funeral Director John O'Looney Speaks Out (Excerpt)
"All I can tell you is, my experience as a funeral director, and I have washed and dressed well over 100 covid cases now, many of them still warm, you're being lied to. You're being lied to."
Source video:
"Funeral Director John O'Looney Blows the Whistle on Covid"
John O'Looney interviewed by Max Igan, September 16, 2021
https://www.bitchute.com/video/gigUyK3yLtMU/
