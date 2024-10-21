Filmed by Welcome the Eagle, RFK Jr. Drops Zoom Bomb at Calvary Chapel, San Jose, CA

"I was on a Zoom call this week with a bunch of people who work in the VAERS system... And what they said to me, and these are people who are doing this, is that every week there were 10 deaths disappearing from the system that were reported, and now there's at least 10 a day disappearing. So they're reported and then they're disappearing. And they say, not only deaths but injuries, that 150,000 injuries have been dropped from the system. These are people within the system. But even when the system is working, it collects, it captures fewer than 1% of vaccine injuries."

Source video:

"RFK Jr says 150,000 Reports "Disappeared" from VAERS"

Filmed June 19, 2021

welcometheeagle, posted December 19, 2022

https://rumble.com/v21ddeo-rfk-jr-says-150000-reports-disappeared-from-vaers.html

