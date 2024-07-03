Who Was Speaking Out in '21? Ernest Ramirez: "They murdered my son"
Transcript of a censored video of 2021
Ernest Ramirez: "they murdered my son"
"It was like playing Russian roulette. My government lied to me. They said it was safe. Now I go home to an empty house."
US Senator Ron Johnson Holds Expert Panel On Federal Vaccine Mandates - Nov 2 2021
