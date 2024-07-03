Ernest Ramirez: "they murdered my son"

"It was like playing Russian roulette. My government lied to me. They said it was safe. Now I go home to an empty house."

Source video:

US Senator Ron Johnson Holds Expert Panel On Federal Vaccine Mandates - Nov 2 2021

roberts1008, posted February 6, 2022

https://rumble.com/vu8wa4-us-senator-ron-johnson-holds-expert-panel-on-federal-vaccine-mandates.html

Clip: https://rumble.com/voo5zd-round-table-testimonies-earnest-ramirez.html

