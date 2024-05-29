Eddy Ellwood, England's Strongest Man, Who Kept His Gym Open During the Lockdowns: "Freedom!"

"there's three times more people died under the age of 45 of suicide which is why in lockdown 2, lockdown 3 I kept me gym open.... I'm still fighting it. I've got a lot of fines because I do it under protest. The police, the council tried to say it was, you can't do that, there's people treading machines. I says, you define protest. Protest in the dictionary says, an action or statement, an objection of. That's the facts!... And treading on the machines is peaceful. It's a peaceful protest!"

Source video:

Former England's Strongest Man speaks at Newcastle freedom march - Eddy Ellwood

DeliveringLiberty, September 30, 2021

https://rumble.com/vz6gt5-former-englands-strongest-man-speaks-at-newcastle-freedom-march-eddy-ellwoo.html

