Who Was Speaking Out in '21? Dr. Peter Doshi, Associate Professor, School of Pharmacy, U MD: "it's time to inject some critical thinking"
Transcript of a censored and shadow-banned video of 2021
Dr. Peter Doshi, Assoc Prof, School of Pharmacy, U MD: "it's time to inject some critical thinking"
"My point is not that I know the truth about what the vaccine can and cannot do. My point is that those who claim the trials show the vaccines were highly effective in saving lives were wrong. The trials did not demonstrate this."
Source video:
US Senator Ron Johnson Holds Expert Panel On Federal Vaccine Mandates - November 2, 2021
roberts1008, posted February 6, 2022
https://rumble.com/vu8wa4-us-senator-ron-johnson-holds-expert-panel-on-federal-vaccine-mandates.html
[1:18:27-1:24:15]
