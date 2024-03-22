Dr. Peter Doshi, Assoc Prof, School of Pharmacy, U MD: "it's time to inject some critical thinking"

"My point is not that I know the truth about what the vaccine can and cannot do. My point is that those who claim the trials show the vaccines were highly effective in saving lives were wrong. The trials did not demonstrate this."

Read more

Source video:

US Senator Ron Johnson Holds Expert Panel On Federal Vaccine Mandates - November 2, 2021

roberts1008, posted February 6, 2022

https://rumble.com/vu8wa4-us-senator-ron-johnson-holds-expert-panel-on-federal-vaccine-mandates.html

[1:18:27-1:24:15]

> List of Transcriptions by Transcriber B

> What’s This All About? (includes contact information)

> 1-Experts Speak Out

> 2-Injured and Bereaved Speak Out

> 3-Do Not Comply