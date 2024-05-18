Dr. Patricia Lee

Yesterday’s post spotlit a transcript of an excerpt from Dr. Brian Lenzkes’ 2023 interview of Dr. Patricia Lee, who spoke out in 2021. This video is, in my view, one of the most historically important of this entire covid catastrophe. I would really encourage readers to watch the rumble video in its entirety.

Source:

Episode 131: Dr. Patricia Lee

by Brian Lenzkes, MD | Feb 1, 2023

https://lifesbestmedicine.com/podcast/episode-131-dr-patricia-lee/

LifesBestMedicine, posted February 1, 2023

https://rumble.com/v27yghi-episode-131-dr.-patricia-lee.html

For context, in case you missed it, see the 2021 testimony of Dr. Patricia Lee’s lawyer, Aaron Siri, here:

For today’s Substack spotlight post, I’d like to spotlight two additional brief excerpts from this same video, both of which are about Dr. Lee’s speaking out about the post-jab adverse events she documented in the ICU in 2021.

TRANSCRIPT - 2 brief excerpts

36:50

DR. PATRICIA LEE: Well, you know, I will tell you that I was definitely scared. And when I wrote my first letter and I really, I wasn't sure if I could have a job to go back to. I wasn't sure if my, my life was going to change dramatically.

DR. BRIAN LENZKES: Your colleagues look at you in a funny way?

DR. PATRICIA LEE: Right. Yeah. But I will tell you what was more scary for me would have been for me not to be able to look people in the eye. You know? I live in an area where there are a lot of kids. Now my neighborhood is full of school age children, and if I had remained quiet about all these vaccine injuries, and if any of these kids ended up getting a vaccine injury because of my silence, I don't think I would have been able to function as a person because I knew that I had been complicit in, in this horrible thing that's happening to people. So I, so yes, I was afraid and I was scared, but I was more fearful of the alternative.

38:16

[END OF EXCERPT]

54:03

DR. BRAIN LEZKES: So I've got to ask you, you know, in your courage, all this stuff, in the dark days of saying, oh, gosh, do I say something, do I not say something, do I go public or not, because I know you're not a grandstander, a person who wants all the spotlight on you, you know, and I go, if you do this, what's going to happen? What's life's best medicine for you? What kept you going during the hardest times? What, what, what motivates you to be a doctor and a mom and, and, you know, in life, what really matters?

DR. PATRICIA LEE: Well I'm going to, going to borrow a quote from T.S. Eliot. He said, For us, there is only the trying and the rest is not our business. So, and that's something that has kept me going for the last 3 plus years, was just to keep trying, keep doing the right thing, and just accept whatever comes.

54:57

[END OF EXCERPT]

