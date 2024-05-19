Dr. Josh Goetzkow

Dr. Josh Guetzkow's Warning to the FDA, as it considered EUA of Covid jabs for Kids

"The fact is your approval today means mandates tomorrow for healthy children who don't need it, and for those who weren't studied… in the name of millions of parents around the world, I implore you, hold the line. You won't be able to say you didn't know."

Source video:

You can’t say you didn’t know - f d a kids 5-11 yrs

C Talk, posted November 7, 2021 [recorded October 26, 2021]

Note: All slides shown in Dr. Goetzkow’s presentation to the FDA are available (with active hyperlinks) at:

https://drive.google.com/file/d/1psLSt7sptVQWzd3uKGjw1MutWRvU7T_o/view

This last slide was not shown to the FDA, but is collected with the other slides on Dr. Goetzkow’s site (see link below the image).

For live links visit https://drive.google.com/file/d/1psLSt7sptVQWzd3uKGjw1MutWRvU7T_o/view

