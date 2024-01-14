“One word describes how I felt in the first few months after my diagnosis. Abandoned”—Dr. Joel Wallskog, Diagnosed with Transverse Myelitis After One Dose of Moderna
Transcript from a censored and shadow-banned video of 2021
Dr. Joel Wallskog, Diagnosed with Transverse Myelitis After One Dose of Moderna
"One word describes how I felt in the first few months after my diagnosis. Abandoned."
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Source video:
US Senator Ron Johnson Holds Expert Panel On Federal Vaccine Mandates - Nov 2 2021
roberts1008, posted February 6, 2022
https://rumble.com/vu8wa4-us-senator-ron-johnson-holds-expert-panel-on-federal-vaccine-mandates.html
> List of Transcriptions by Transcriber B
> 1-Experts Speak Out
> 2-Injured and Bereaved Speak Out
> 3-Do Not Comply
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