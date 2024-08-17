The podcast excerpt transcribed here does not include a photo. This photo of Dr. Bridle is a screenshot from a video of his rally speech for medical freedom in Waterloo, Canada on October 24, 2021. For a transcript of and link to the source video of that rally speech, click here.

Dr. Byram Bridle on the Japanese Biodistribution Study (excerpt)

"with it accumulating in the ovaries, one of my questions is, will we be rendering young people infertile?"

Read more

Source audio:

Alex Pierson interviews Dr. Byram Bridle

May 28, 2021

https://omny.fm/shows/on-point-with-alex-pierson/new-peer-reviewed-study-on-covid-19-vaccines-sugge

UPDATE: This site is no longer extant, however, on August 7, 2021 "GenerationBigTime" posted a copy on rumble at: https://rumble.com/vkts8q-dr-byram-bridle-on-on-point-with-alex-pierson-the-spike-proteins-are-toxic.html

The time stamps for the transcribed excerpt differ slightly.

> List of Transcriptions by Transcriber B

> What’s This All About? (includes contact information)

> 1-Experts Speak Out

> 2-Injured and Bereaved Speak Out

> 3-Do Not Comply

Share