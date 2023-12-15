Doug Cameron, Idaho Farm Operations Manager, Paralyzed After J & J Jab

"Please pay attention. Thank you."

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Doug Cameron, Idaho Farm Operations Manager, Paralyzed After J & J Jab

US Senator Ron Johnson Holds Expert Panel On Federal Vaccine Mandates - Nov 2 2021

https://rumble.com/vu8wa4-us-senator-ron-johnson-holds-expert-panel-on-federal-vaccine-mandates.html

[57:20 - 1:01:45]

> List of Transcriptions by Transcriber B

> 1-Experts Speak Out

> 2-Injured and Bereaved Speak Out

> 3-Do Not Comply