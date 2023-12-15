“Please pay attention”—Doug Cameron, Paralyzed After J & J Jab, Speaks Out at Senator Ron Johnson's Roundtable on Mandates
Transcript from a censored and shadow-banned video of 2021
Doug Cameron, Idaho Farm Operations Manager, Paralyzed After J & J Jab
"Please pay attention. Thank you."
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Source video:
Doug Cameron, Idaho Farm Operations Manager, Paralyzed After J & J Jab
US Senator Ron Johnson Holds Expert Panel On Federal Vaccine Mandates - Nov 2 2021
https://rumble.com/vu8wa4-us-senator-ron-johnson-holds-expert-panel-on-federal-vaccine-mandates.html
[57:20 - 1:01:45]
> List of Transcriptions by Transcriber B
> 1-Experts Speak Out
> 2-Injured and Bereaved Speak Out
> 3-Do Not Comply
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