Courtney Graham, Young Mother with Severe Cardiac and Neurological Jab Injuries "And to have so many doctors not knowing what's wrong or how to help me or they push me away because I bring up that I got the vaccine, it's scary because you don't know if you're going to get answers or if you're going to be heard or if you're going to get help. But for them to push something that's so safe and effective and, and not have your back when you go through issues from it? This is me, this is my life after I decided to get the first dose and it's scary and it's not fun."

Symposium: Rational Responses to Pandemic Challenges. More to come....#5 Victims of Current C*19 Policies

Health RightsMA, October 21, 2021

