Chris Sky's Covid Survival Guide Fall/ Winter Edition!

"This is going to be banned like crazy so have some balls and share it all over the fu#king place."

Read more

Source video:

Chris Sky's COVID SURVIVAL GUIDE FALL/WINTER 2022 EDITION! Share *note* I forgot SADS.... aka cardiac arrest from the jab!

Sept 22, 2022

https://rumble.com/v19k1nv-june-23-2022.html

> List of Transcriptions by Transcriber B

> What’s This All About? (includes contact information)

> 1-Experts Speak Out

> 2-Injured and Bereaved Speak Out

> 3-Do Not Comply