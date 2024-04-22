Who Was Speaking Out in '22? Chris Sky's Guide to Surviving the Bombardment of Bullsh#t
Transcript of a censored and shadow-banned video of 2022
Chris Sky's Covid Survival Guide Fall/ Winter Edition!
"This is going to be banned like crazy so have some balls and share it all over the fu#king place."
Read more
Source video:
Chris Sky's COVID SURVIVAL GUIDE FALL/WINTER 2022 EDITION! Share *note* I forgot SADS.... aka cardiac arrest from the jab!
Sept 22, 2022
https://rumble.com/v19k1nv-june-23-2022.html
> List of Transcriptions by Transcriber B
> What’s This All About? (includes contact information)
> 1-Experts Speak Out
> 2-Injured and Bereaved Speak Out
> 3-Do Not Comply
Subscribe for free