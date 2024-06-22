Who Was Speaking Out in '21? Children of Minnesota Who Don't Like Masks
Transcript of a shadow-banned video of 2021
Children of Minnesota Don't Like Masks
"When I went to public school I wore a mask the mask gave me a really bad headaches. Sometimes I would come home crying because they were so bad."
— 10 year old child
"Please don't make me wear a mask because I don't like it. A lot of things, when you, when I when I wear it I cannot breathe. And I just don't want to wear it anymore because I don't like it, and I don't like it when I wear it. And I just, I don't want to do it ever again. And I just don't like it."
—Kindergartner
Source video:
https://maskoffkidsmn.org/
embedded video
