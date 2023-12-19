"I had no prior health issues prior to the vaccine. I now have a serious heart injury"— Bram from Western Australia Speaks Out to Save Others
Transcript of a censored and shadow-banned video of 2021
Bram from Western Australia, Less Than 5 Weeks After Jab, Diagnosed with Myopericarditis
"As proven by my repeated presentations you cannot reply on the doctors to make, make these reports on your behalf. They're getting buried. Unless it is so severe that you're laying in a hospital bed for 4 days. [with baby daughter on his lap] I'm doing this not only for my story to get out there, I'm doing this because I do not want similar things to happen to her, or people her age, children, adolescents, school kids. I do not want people to be in the same boat that I am."
Read more
Source video:
BRAM'S STORY: Myopericarditis and Pfizer - Western Australia
Freedom Media WA, November 28, 2021
https://rumble.com/vpx7bs-brams-story-myopericarditis-and-pfizer-western-australia.html
hat tip: https://vicparkpetition.substack.com/p/hidden-protest-the-day-a-group-of
> List of Transcriptions by Transcriber B
> 1-Experts Speak Out
> 2-Injured and Bereaved Speak Out
> 3-Do Not Comply
Subscribe for free