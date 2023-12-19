Bram from Western Australia, Less Than 5 Weeks After Jab, Diagnosed with Myopericarditis

"As proven by my repeated presentations you cannot reply on the doctors to make, make these reports on your behalf. They're getting buried. Unless it is so severe that you're laying in a hospital bed for 4 days. [with baby daughter on his lap] I'm doing this not only for my story to get out there, I'm doing this because I do not want similar things to happen to her, or people her age, children, adolescents, school kids. I do not want people to be in the same boat that I am."

Source video:

BRAM'S STORY: Myopericarditis and Pfizer - Western Australia

Freedom Media WA, November 28, 2021

https://rumble.com/vpx7bs-brams-story-myopericarditis-and-pfizer-western-australia.html

hat tip: https://vicparkpetition.substack.com/p/hidden-protest-the-day-a-group-of

