Who Was Speaking Out in '21? Australian MP Steph Ryan: "Where are your values?"
Transcript of a shadow-banned video of 2021
Australian MP Steph Ryan: "I feel sick that we're having this debate."
"Where are your values?... My grandmother came to this country fleeing Mussolini and I am glad that she is not alive today to see what is happening."
Source video:
Ryan opposes Public Health and Wellbeing Amendment (Pandemic Management) Bill 2021. Posted October 28, 2021
