Australian MP Steph Ryan: "I feel sick that we're having this debate."

"Where are your values?... My grandmother came to this country fleeing Mussolini and I am glad that she is not alive today to see what is happening."

Source video:

Ryan opposes Public Health and Wellbeing Amendment (Pandemic Management) Bill 2021. Posted October 28, 2021

