Who Was Speaking Out in '21? Attorney Aaron Siri on Dr. Patricia Lee, the Avalanche of Vaccine Injuries, and Physician Fear
Transcript of a censored and shadow-banned video of 2021
Attorney Aaron Siri on Dr. Patricia Lee, the Avalanche of Vaccine Injuries, and Physician Fear
"It should not be that any physician should have to, quote unquote, risk it all just to advocate for their patients."
Source video:
US Senator Ron Johnson Holds Expert Panel On Federal Vaccine Mandates - Nov 2 2021
roberts1008, posted February 6, 2022
https://rumble.com/vu8wa4-us-senator-ron-johnson-holds-expert-panel-on-federal-vaccine-mandates.html
[2:49:25 - 2:59:30]
