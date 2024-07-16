Bernard Valter: "You see? They think of everything."

"You understand? Yeah."

Makes sense - Third dose is Mainly Given to Prevent Transmission between the Double Vaccinated

Sanity4Sweden, posted November 2, 2021

https://www.bitchute.com/video/k8cMknP6zAg/

