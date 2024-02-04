screenshot

911 Jeddi on the Death of Music Teacher Sara Holub (1981-2021)

“There it is. There’s your mainstream media. ‘Sara Holub died from natural causes at the age of 40.’ Really? People, when are you gonna wake up? Seriously? A 40 year old got the vaccine on March 22nd, dead on March 26th, and in her obituary and the mainstream media reporting her death from natural causes. Come on, people.”

The death of a 40 year old from “natural causes”

911 Jeddi, April 26, 2021

