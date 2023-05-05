Brianne Dressen's Testimony of Her Neurological Injuries After AstraZeneca (June 2021)

"We are part of the full picture. Please do not erase us. Please do not make us invisible." Read more

Video source: https://rumble.com/vj79qt-press-conference-with-families-speaking-out-about-adverse-vaccine-reactions.html

Brianne Dressen Exposes Fraud in the AstraZeneca Clinical Trial and US Government Coverup (November 2021)

"Here is your proper informed consent. If you get covid you will get medical help. But I'm afraid to tell you, if you have this reaction [points to herself], that reaction [points to other panelist], that reaction [points to other panelist], Maddie's reaction [points to Maddie de Garay], Doug's reaction [points to Doug Cameron], you are on your own. The government won't help you. The drug companies won't help you. Your medical teams will have no idea what to do with you. Financially you will be on your own. You will be completely on your own." Read more

Video source: https://rumble.com/vu8wa4-us-senator-ron-johnson-holds-expert-panel-on-federal-vaccine-mandates.html

