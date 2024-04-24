Who Was Speaking Out Against the Jab Mandates on the Military in '22? Thomas Massie in the US House of Representatives: "I would characterize it as a crime in progress"
Transcript of a shadow-banned video of 2022
Thomas Massie et al in the US House of Representatives
"I am absolutely saying that what the Secretary of Defense is doing right now is illegal. We know it. I would characterize it as a crime in progress."
Source video:
Congressman Thomas Massie 7/27/2022: "Vaccine Does Not Stop Spread of COVID"
RepThomasMassie, August 1, 2022
