Thomas Massie et al in the US House of Representatives

"I am absolutely saying that what the Secretary of Defense is doing right now is illegal. We know it. I would characterize it as a crime in progress."

Congressman Thomas Massie 7/27/2022: "Vaccine Does Not Stop Spread of COVID"

RepThomasMassie, August 1, 2022

